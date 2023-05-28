HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen M. Lowry passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Ellen was born on May 17, 1953, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Bennett and Dolores (Jewel) Dickson.

She married her husband Bruce Lowry on June 10, 1970 and together, they raised three sons.

A long time Hubbard resident, Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs.

Ellen leaves behind her husband, Bruce; sons, Bryant (Bonnie) Lowry, Charles Lowry and Jason (Debbi) Lowry; her grandchildren, Benji, J.J., Ian, Katie, Emily, Alex, Luke, along with four great-grandchildren, to cherish her memory.

Honoring Ellen’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

