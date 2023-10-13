CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellamae Carrera passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her friends and family on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the young age of 91.

Ellamae was born August 9, 1932, in Youngstown Ohio.

She lived in Youngstown growing up and was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She found the love of her life and married Anthony Carrera in 1952. Anthony was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War, eventually traveling to Germany.

Although a city girl, Ellamae eventually moved to Canfield, Ohio to live on a 25-acre farm to raise their five children and learn about country life. Five children also helped her keep a busy life as she drove them to Girl Scouts, Band, Sports, 4-H meetings and so many other community activities.

Ellamae was a life-long member of St. Michaels Parish in Canfield.

When the children were all off to school, Ellamae returned to Choffin School of Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. For over 25 years, she was dedicated to her career caring for patients at Northside Hospital.

Ellamae became an advisor of the 4-H club, The Canfield Bridle Buddies, alongside her husband Tony. Ellamae was also a key supporter of the Pop Shop Restaurant in the early 70’s, where they sold pop, coffee, cold sandwiches and hot dogs. The Pop Shop continues in the new Junior Fair Area to support our 4-H and Junior Fair Youth and has made a difference in many lives. The youth learn skills of running a business, serving the public, and working together to provide the great food to the community at the fair. Tony and Ellamae were recognized by the Canfield Fair Board in 2020 for their dedication and efforts.

With retirement comes change and her new adventure would include moving to a 40-acre farm in Berlin Center, Ohio. Beyond being a dedicated wife, mother, nurse and volunteer, Ellamae loved to spend time cutting grass on her farm on her big, blue New Holland tractor, watching hummingbirds at the bird feeder outside the kitchen window, resting with her dog, Brownie, and recently, working on puzzles with family, friends and caregivers. She loved family gatherings and picnics at her home. She became “Grandma” to many young neighbors and friends who visited. If she was not feeling well, she would call “Dr. Fly” – her niece, Nancy Mace, who always held a special place in her heart. She was one of the biggest fans of all of her children, and grandchildren and so proud of all they had accomplished.

She was famous for her homemade kolachi at Christmas which was shared with family and friends. She recently mentioned that she wished she could have spent more time on the sidelines, at horse shows or with her children than at work. She sacrificed more than anyone will ever know for her family. Her 4-H members remember her for making a difference and helping them become who they are today. She touched so many lives throughout her lifetime. Her memory will live on in so many hearts! The vision of Ellamae joining Tony over the double rainbow bridge will bring a smile to all who know their story. Tony’s “angel” is finally home.

Ellamae is survived by her sister-in-law, Delores Campbell; daughter, Cindy Kingston (Larry); son, Richard Carrera (Lavern); daughter, Linda Carrera; daughter, Terri Book; daughter, Kimberly Moff (Duane), her beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her dog Brownie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Carrera, her mother, Marie Campbell; sisters, Marie English (Dan English), Betty Schlosser (Steve Schlosser), and brother, Edwin Campbell, son-in-law, Keith Book and her grandson: Carl John Carrera.

The family sends sincere thank yous to Ellamae’s caregivers: Staci Stoffer, Alana Booth, Bilynda Linam, Cora Miller, Shelby Blake, Katie Crowl, Stephanie Lannoye, Kelly Banks, and Tracy Barnes (Another Way Home Care), who helped with mom’s care over the past year and helped keep her comfortable in her own home. They were all truly a blessing to our family, and especially to Ellamae. We also send a sincere thank you to Dr. Denise Bobovnyk and Dr. Eugene Potesta for their patience, support and care during this past year.

In remembrance of Ellamae and in honor of her love and dedication to the Junior Fair and the Pop Shop, donations can be made to the Pop Shop Assistance Award in Memory of Ellamae Carrera: Attention: Duane Moff, 12014 Berlin Station Rd., Berlin Center OH 44401.

All are welcome to visit on Thursday, October 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel. There will be a mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canfield, Ohio.

