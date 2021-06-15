Ella Louise Bucklew-McCullough, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Louise Bucklew-McCullough, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, June 14, 2021, with her family at her side.

Louise, as she was known, was born July 11, 1934, in Pennsboro, West Virginia, the daughter of Paul and Lucille (Carr) Dodd.

She was a housewife, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Louise sold Avon for several years. Music, singing and playing the piano were thing she loved to do in her spare time, along with working on crossword puzzles. Most of all Louise enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Hampton Bucklew of North Carolina and Robert (Joy) Bucklew of West Virginia; four daughters, Carol Simpson of Austintown, Becky Lawson of Cortland, Shelly Jones of Niles and Rachell (John) Hruschak of West Virginia; two daughters-in-law, Margaret Bucklew and Kim Bucklew; 28 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 13, great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Roy McCullough; six children, three grandchildren, three sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law.

Private burial will take place in West Virginia.

