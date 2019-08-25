Elizabeth Rose D’Orazio, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Elizabeth Rose D’Orazio, 95, at the chapel at Resurrection Cemetery. Elizabeth passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born January 20, 1924 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Lewis and Catherine Basile and was a lifelong area resident.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Prior to her marriage, she worked for Strouss Department Store.

Elizabeth loved to sew and was a seamstress.

She was a former member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and St. Dominic Church.

Her husband Ralph D’Orazio, whom she married June 11, 1949, passed away May 31, 1995.

Elizabeth leaves three sons, Dennis (Sandra) D’Orazio of Austintown, Michael (Sandra) D’Orazio of Cooper City, Florida and David D’Orazio of Roanoke, Virginia; one sister, Theresa Cua of Stone Mountain, Georgia; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Christine, Thomas, Valerie and Emily, as well as ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a son, Ralph D’Orazio and a sister, Rose.

There were no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

