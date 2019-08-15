Elizabeth Louis Roller, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Elizabeth Louise Roller, 85 of Canfield, who died 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 at Assumption Village.

Elizabeth, known as Betty Lou was born March 24, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Kollat) Ferrelli and was a lifelong area resident.

She received her nursing degree from theYoungstown Hospital Association and had been a nurse at both South Side and North Side Hospitals until she retired to raise her family.

Betty Lou leaves her husband, Warren Roller whom she married September 24, 1955; two daughters, Lydia Louise Olsavsky and Heather (Thomas) Fares; four grandchildren, David Olsavsky, Thomas (Jessica) Fares, Jr., Nicholas Fares, Elizabeth Olsavsky and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Popson.

Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18 followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

