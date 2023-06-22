CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Mother,Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, Elizabeth “Liz” Relinger of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, at the age of 88.



Elizabeth was born September 2, 1934 in Krndija, Yugoslavia, the daughter of the late Johann and Maria (Koch) Tremmel.

Surviving World War II, she came to the United States in 1951, where she later became a citizen of the United States of America.



Elizabeth was a wonderful, loving, kind, homemaker and mother. Elizabeth was a talented floral artist and gardener. She was a great cook, no one left the house hungry. She loved to entertain and hosted many celebrations. She had a beautiful smile. She loved dearly her large family and many many friends with her great heart and was well loved in return. She was a compassionate spirit who cared for others in their times of great joy and in their darkest hours and when in need with hope and love. She was a joyful presence with her loyalty, honesty, and generosity. She was respected and cherished by all. Her kind soul will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.



She worked as Vice President and Secretary of Frank Rehlinger Masonry Inc. She was a charter member of St. Michael’s Church, in Canfield. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Altar Guild, serving as president and historian. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Garden Club serving as president, vice president and historian, winning many awards for her beautiful floral designs. She was a member of the Ohio Gas and Brass Antique Automobile Club, member of the Meander Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club, and member of the Model T Ford Club. Liz and her husband enjoyed her family and friends on many travels throughout the America’s and Europe. She had family and friends in many parts of the world.



Elizabeth was preceded in the death by her loving husband Frank Rehlinger of 55 years, whom she married on November 12, 1955 and her daughter Christine M. Rehlinger, age 53, and brothers, Paul,Adolph, Otto and Albert Tremmel.



She is survived by her children: Anton “AJ” Rehlinger (Canfield), Elfrieda Londeree (Canton), Elizabeth Anne Rehlinger (Canfield), and Jacob Rehlinger (McMinnville, Oregon), grand-daughters: Courtney (John J.) Coburn-Glavin, Allison Londeree and Brianna Londeree and great-grandchildren: Cameron Glavin and Quinn Addison Glavin, loving and caring brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and by a host of friends.



Calling hours are Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel at 65 N. Broad St. Canfield, OH 44406. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church Canfield, Ohio. Catholic Rite of Committal will follow at Canfield Village Cemetery.



Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

