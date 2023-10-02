NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Lawrence, 100 of Windsor House/Liberty Arms died Saturday morning , September 30, 2023.

Betty was born May 2, 1923 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John E. and Helen (Reinhart) Colbert and came to this area in 1950.

Betty was a longtime hairdresser and a wonderful mother and wife.

She married the love of her life, William Robert Lawrence on December 9, 1950. They shared 67 years together in adventure and love of the Lord. They were longtime members of Pleasant Valley Church.

Betty is survived by her sister, Helen Book; son-in-law, Carl Fairburn, Sr.; grandchildren, Carl “Tucker’ (Holly) Fairburn, Jonathan Fairburn, Michael (Nancy) Fairburn and Heather (Margo) McArthur; four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bob” Lawrence; son, William Lawrence, Jr., two daughters, Patricia Fairburn and Barbara McArthur; three brothers, Robert, William and John Colbert; a sister, Virginia Scott and a great-great grandson, Aiden Haskins.

Friends may call on Friday at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at Noon.

Betty will be interred at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

