Elizabeth Jeanne Hoefler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Jeanne” (Smith) Hoefler went to be with the angels on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after complications from pneumonia and diabetes.

She was born in Youngstown on May 20, 1942, to Bob and Betty Smith.

Jeanne and Norm married on June 24, 1961, after both graduated from Jackson-Milton High School.

Making their home in North Jackson, Jeanne was active while raising her three children, working at accounting and cake decorating until she began working at Bank One (later Chase Bank) from 1980 – 2007.

She was a long-time member of the Ohio Child Conservation League, maintaining those friendships for decades.

After retirement and moving to Austintown, she enjoyed gardening, baking, spending time with her family and crafting. She created many beautiful and personal gifts of afghans and canvas-stitched tissue box holders.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Deborah (Hoefler) Soccorsy and her parents, Bob and Betty Smith.

She leaves her husband, Norm, to whom she was married for over 60 years; son, Jeff (Joyce) Hoefler; daughter, Cheryl (Clay) Leonard; three grandchildren, Curt and Claire Leonard and Billy Soccorsy; her siblings, Judy (Denny) Keslar, Bobby Smith, Jan (Butch) Urichich and Joe (Janet) Smith; 11 nieces and nephews and over 20 great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with services to follow at 3:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.