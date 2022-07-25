AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean (Fleisher) Fekety, 88 of Austintown died early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at her residence, with her family at her side.

Elizabeth, known as “Betty” was born July 30, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Otto and Genevieve (Carzoo) Fleisher. Betty was the youngest of five children.

She graduated from St. Joseph grade school and still active in alumni gatherings. She graduated from Chaney High School in 1951 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, National Forensic League, Speech and Drama Club and social chairman of the Y-teens.

Betty attended Youngstown College where she was a member of the Newman Club. She served as their social chairman, vice president, May Queen and honorary life member.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, the Altar and Rosary Society of the church and a former member of St. Joseph Church. She had organized lunches for the “St. Joe’s Group” (Students from grade school).

She had worked at General Fireproofing and Cook’s Department Store, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her children, Michele (Mike) Keagy and Joseph (Theresa) Fekety, both of Austintown; four grandchildren, Shaddick (Brandy) Keagy, Courtney Keagy, Joseph (Kenile) Fekety. Katie (Ian) Zeljak and two great grandchildren, Liam and Fynn Keagy.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Moore; a brother, Fred Fleisher, and three sisters, Frances McBride, Genevieve Bacak and Margaret Myers.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will be 10:15 am Friday at Lane Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

The family would like to thank all of their family friends for their love and support and especially Sanctuary Hospice.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.