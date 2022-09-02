COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Jane” Hamrock, 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center where she had been a resident since July 2019.

The second of three daughters, she was born to Edward F. and Elizabeth M. (Bort) Hamrock on May 8, 1951.

She was a proud graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in 1969.

She worked in the Uptown area of Youngstown at the GC Murphy Company and Woolworths until they closed.

She worked at some local local fast food restaurants, McDonalds and Chick-Fil-A as hostess and event planner for children’s parties. Next she worked for Giant Eagle on Doral Drive for 11 years retiring with a pension.

Jane was always the “Sunshine Smile Ambassador”. She had a special way of meeting and greeting people and making friends. She loved her parents and sisters profoundly.

She was a member of St. Jude Parish in Columbiana: she was a “people person” and enjoyed volunteer work helping with pierogis at St. Stan’s, at Fellows Riverside Garden as well as making cards and crafts for various nursing homes and churches.

She was birthday coordinator at Windhaven making sure those who didn’t have anyone would receive a cake. One of her favorite pastimes was attending area festivals all summer long. She kept busy at the facility doing crafts, playing Bingo where she got a quarter when she won a game. Saturday afternoons were fun because she loved the “cowboy movies” and ice cream.

Her greatest joy was family, especially her sisters and nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, both sets of grandparents and her brother-in-law, William J. Mason.

She is survived by her older sister, Dianna R. Mason of Youngstown, with her son Nicholas E. Mason, who, along with his wife Erin and three children, Ginny, Miles and Gael moved to Sweden in April of this year. She also leaves her younger sister, Marilynn S. Shogry of Pittsburgh, with her husband Robert and four children, Robert, Michael, Alex and Madison. She was happiest being together with all of them at holidays and other family celebrations. She leaves many cousins and nieces and nephews. Two special friends are notable, Dr Gordon Mapely and Mrs. Margo Baird.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at St . Jude Parish in Columbiana.

Guests are encouraged to wear colorful scarves to honor Jane.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Austintown Healthcare Center, Mike the administrator, and all the staff including nurses, aides, plus social workers, kitchen, laundry and maintenance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Parish, 180 Seventh St. Columbiana OH. 44408.

