WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Jakubisin, age 101, of Warren passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Community Skilled Nursing Home.

Betty was born December 4,1921, the daughter of John A. and Elizabeth T. (McArdle) Stephany, in Warren, Ohio.

After graduation she was employed by Peerless Electric. She also worked at Grants and Montgomery Wards.

She was an avid bowler after retirement until the age of 80. She was a member of St Pius X Parish where she was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, enjoyed many bible studies and bus trips.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Lehto, Dublin, Ohio, Kay Jakubisin, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nancy (Karl) Huebner, Delaware, Ohio, Ann (John) Rose, Warren, Ohio; son, Chuck (Nita) Jakubisin, Charlotte, North Carolina; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Stephany, and Gene Stephany; one sister, Anna Marie Stephany; two daughters, Marie Canzonetta and Sue Scott; one granddaughter, Jaime Scott

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca St., Warren Ohio 44481. Calling hours will be held at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

