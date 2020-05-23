Elizabeth Fucci, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Acker) Fucci, age 91, of Champion, passed away at Windsor House of Champion on May 19, 2020.

Betty was born on December 8, 1928 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Earl and Maybell (Taylor) Acker.

On October 18, 1946, Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Frank Fucci, Jr., who preceded her in death on June 9, 2016.

Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Jean Knapp of Howland, Tom (Beverly) Fucci of Leavittsburg and Cathleen (Jonathan) Stacey of Warren; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Patricia Wybiral and brothers Daniel and Edward Acker.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

A private burial at Champion Township Cemetery will take place.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Elizabeth Fucci, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.