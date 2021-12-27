AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth E. Wheeler, 82, of Austintown, passed on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.



Born June 6, 1939 in Mount Haley Township, Michigan, she was the daughter of Vernon and Elizabeth (Toner) Vinson.



A homemaker, she was affectionately known as “Ellie,” mom and grams. She adored spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Ellie was a member of the General Assembly Church of God in Newton Falls.



Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wheeler Jr., whom she married January 25, 1958 and died September 20, 2011 and her son Tom Wheeler. She is also preceded in death by her grandsons Joshua and Josiah Rader.



She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Wanda (Raymond) Blasko, Tania Gorrell, Trina (Kevin) Miller, Tammy (Kevin) Radar; her grandchildren Cody Jones, Zackery and Rayvin Gorrell, and Raenah and Kadin Rader and her great granddaughter Everleigh Rader.



Per her request, there were no services and Ellie will be laid to rest with her husband and her son at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

