Elizabeth D. Fugini, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth D. Fugini, beloved sister of Elaine Linamen of Butler, Pennsylvania and Robert Fugini of Guttenberg, New Jersey, passed away at her home in Warren, Ohio on Monday, March 22 at age 67, surrounded by her family, friends and caregivers. Bette died from complications due to long-term Type 1 Diabetes.



Born on July 2, 1953 to Robert J. Fugini and Mary Louise (Craig) Fugini of Chicora, Pennsylvania, Bette graduated from Karns City Area High School in 1971 and received her nursing degree from Butler County Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1973.

She started her career in nursing at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and then worked in hospitals in Bethesda, Maryland, Buffalo, New York, Alexandria, Virginia and Warren, Ohio.



Bette was a mentor for young diabetics when they first received their insulin pumps. She enjoyed attending craft shows, decorating her home for the holidays, shopping on QVC, listening to audio books and especially loved being around family and friends. In the face of numerous health obstacles, her steadfast enjoyment and enthusiasm for everyone around her filled us with awe.



In addition to her sister and brother, Bette will be lovingly remembered by her brother-in-law, David Linamen; her niece, Julie Hemingway (Alex); nephew, John Linamen (Michael Gaab); grandniece, Harlow Hemingway; guide dog, Onnie and her family in Spain.



In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her former husband and dear friend, Dr. Antonio Gonzalez; her life partner, Michael Conway and guide dogs, Countess, Connie and Moira.



Bette’s family is especially grateful to her dedicated and loving caregivers, Debra Horvath, Debbie Bonzer, Sara Knight, Gail Ferguson and Ashley Haines.



Due to the Novel coronavirus, funeral rites will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to The Seeing Eye, Inc., P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963 (info@SeeingEye.org).

