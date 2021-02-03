Elizabeth Catey, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Catey, 86 of Austintown, died Tuesday evening, February 2 at her residence.

Elizabeth was born January 24, 1935 in Janesville, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Woodstock) Lehman and came to this area in 1966.

She had been a facility secretary for the main offices of Bank One, Youngstown for many years, until retiring.

Elizabeth enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Her husband, Stacy Catey, whom she married February 8, 1958, died February 4, 1983.

She leaves three daughters, Deborah (Timothy) Koskovics of Austintown, Pamela Willmitch of Normal, Illinois and Cynthia Trimble of Youngstown; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Elizabeth also leaves a sister, Carol (Kurt) Schultes of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Besides her parents and her husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.

Private services will be held for the family.

She will be interred next to her husband at Brunstetter Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

