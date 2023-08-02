WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth McGee, 100 of Warren, born in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania September 17, 1922, passed away at Gillette Nursing Home on Friday, July 28, 2023.

She was the wife of 55 years to Jerry McGee, preceding her in death in 2004.

Elizabeth was born in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Domenic and Elizabeth Ruggeri.

She is preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her three sons, Dennis and Barbara McGee, Jerome and Carol McGee and Thomas and Paula McGee. She was a loving mother of three, grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of one!

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

It was our honor and pleasure to call her Mom and Nana!

