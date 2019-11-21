Elizabeth “Betty” May Quimby, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” May Quimby, 89, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Austin Woods Health Care Center.



Betty was born August 11, 1930, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late Louis Lombardi and Catherine (Weiner) Souder.



Betty married Donald “Sam” Quimby September 12, 1953 and together they raised a family in Austintown.

Betty was a homemaker and loved to play cards, read and visit with her family.



Betty is survived by her children, Joseph (Nancy) Quimby of Poland and David (Michelle) Quimby of Austintown; two grandsons, Zachary and Eric Quimby and her brother, Richard (Janet) Lombardi.



Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Sam, who passed away August 28, 2015; her sisters, Loretta Walker and Frances Melvin and her brothers, William, Louis and Robert Lombardi.



The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank AustinWoods and Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate care of their mother during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice or Smith Corners United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

