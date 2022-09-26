BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Morgan, 85, passed away peacefully at her Brookfield residence the afternoon of Tuesday September 20, 2022.

She was born on May 10, 1937, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of Nick and Minnie Bumbico Bucci. She and her family moved into their Brookfield home during Christmas Eve of 1964.

Elizabeth worked the first part of her life at Packard Electric & GATX. During her later years, she enjoyed being a personal caregiver to the elderly in the Sharon area.

Elizabeth loved her entire family. She cherished all her friendships throughout her life. She had an infectious laugh and amazing personality. She touched every person that she knew. She was a loving mother and grandmother. The love of her family and friends meant the world to her. She worked her whole life to maintain a loving home and did so with pride and honor.

She enjoyed tending to her yard and garden and making sure the property was decorated with numerous varieties of flower arrangements. She loved talking to all her family members on the phone, daily. She also enjoyed getting her hair done every Thursday and conversing with the ladies at the salon. Her heart was filled with love that was undeniable to everyone that was blessed to know her. She will be missed by all.

Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Gregory and Kendra Morgan of Brookfield, Ohio, her two grandchildren Richard Infante of Parma, Ohio and Gerald Scarmuzzi, IV of Brookfield, Ohio. She also leaves her brother Joseph Bucci of Sharpsville, and two sisters Donna (David) Scott of Sharon, and Roaslie Manusakis of Hermitage.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Rhonda Morgan and son Randall Morgan; four brothers Steve, Frank, Michael and Nick Bucci; and two sisters Antionette Rossi and Mary Ann Miller.

Memorial Service for Elizabeth will be held on Saturday October 1, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, Ohio. Calling hours will be held prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Elizabeth’s final resting place will be at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

