Elizabeth Ann Yoho, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Yoho, age 71, passed away early Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital.



Betty was born November 30, 1949 in Warren, Ohio to the late Lewis and Clara (Herbert) Bower.

Betty graduated from Leavittsburg High School.

She retired from Packard Electric after 32 years of service.



Betty was a kind and caring person who brought smiles to the faces of everyone she met. She was truly happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, coffee nights with her brothers and sisters and her daily chats with her Starbucks friends. Her other true love was horses, she enjoyed being around them, just watching them in the pasture and being a 4H advisor for her granddaughter. She played a vital role in her family business and was always there for anyone who needed it.



Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Yoho.



She is survived by her children, Rodney (Kathie) Yoho, Ryan (Angie) Yoho and Kristina (Dan) Flanigan; eight grandchildren, Katie, Riley, Kenny, Jeff, Kayleigh, Joe, Lauren and Ron; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rocky and Bill Bower and two sisters, Leah Kirkwood and Teri Saukko.



Friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, where the funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4.

Interment in Pine Knoll Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.