NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Soltis, 78, of Niles, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the hospital after a brief illness.

She was born May 11, 1945 in Pennsylvania to Harry and Julie Hall.

She attended Purchase Line High School.

She married Joe Soltis in 1962 and the couple celebrated their 61st anniversary this year. Beth and Joe raised their two children, Elizabeth Carol (David) Prokop and Joe (Michele) Soltis in Howland before settling down in Niles.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Preston Hall.

She is survived by her husband, her children and her grandchildren, Rachael and Daniel Prokop.

Beth previously worked at Sparkle Market in Niles.

Her hobbies included crocheting afghans for her loved ones and going to the casino with her husband.

Beth loved animals and raised many beloved dogs, cats and birds over her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County at awlrescueme.com or PO Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

Friends and family may call on Friday, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio.

