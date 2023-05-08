HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Freeman, 82, passed away Sunday morning, May 7, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Liz was born on February 13, 1941 in Temple, Texas, a daughter of the late Clyde Walter Burtchell and Martha Lucille Burtchell.

She will be deeply missed by her loving sons, Michael (Kathleen) Freeman of Howland and Timothy (Jill) Freeman of Johnston; grandsons, Jay, Zachary and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Cora and sister, Linda Boulette of Temple, Texas. She loved her family in Ohio with all her heart but never forgot her Texas roots.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Jay B. Freeman and siblings, Dorothy Stewart, AJ Burtchell, Verdie Clifton, Wayne Burtchell, Betty Morgan, Margaret Montgomery and infant JC Burtchell.

A private service will be held and burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

