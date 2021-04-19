Eleanore Carol Whitfill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanore Carol Whitfill, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanore was born on March 1, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Helen White Varner and was a graduate of East High School.

She was a woman of faith who loved God. She had a strong work ethic who took pride in her work as a caregiver to the elderly. She was compassionate and caring not only in her role as caregiver but to her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eleanore enjoyed shopping, swimming and loved spending time with her family.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Diana (Marcus Baldwin) Mattie, Lora (Michael) McGlynn and Helen (David) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Lloyd, Melissa, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Jody, Jessica, Joseph and David and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas and Robert Varner; sisters, Kathleen Snovak and Nancy Brunetti and granddaughter, Christa.



Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

