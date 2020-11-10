Eleanor Marie Nass, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Marie Nass, 96, passed away early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, at her home.

Eleanor was born January 21, 1924 in Youngstown the daughter of Luther and Mazie (Paulin) Brobst.

She was a graduate of Canfield High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Dental Hygiene from Ohio State University.

Eleanor worked as a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Shrum, Dr. Dixon and most recently for dr. Suhey.

She was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon.

Eleanor was also an avid golfer and bridge player. Her husband Edwin Robert Nass, whom she married June 22, 1947, passed away August 14, 2011.

Eleanor leaves her son, Lanny (Ellie) Nass of Port Orange, Florida and her daughter, Becky (Brad) Hille of Canfield, one sister-in-law Marillyn Nass of Fargo, eight grandchildren, nine grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by a sister Suzanne Faust.

Following Eleanor’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.To send flowers to the family of Eleanor Marie Nass please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: