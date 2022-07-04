MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Burk Libert, 92, of Mineral Ridge passed away early Saturday morning, July 2, 2022, at Austinwood Care Center.

Eleanor was born August 13, 1929, in Mineral Ridge the daughter of Herbert and Viola (Ludwick) Burk and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1947.

She worked in the food service industry, at Telstar Restaurant, for 20 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mineral Ridge where she was a member of its worship committee and a member of the Rebecca Lodge, VFW and Eagle’s Auxiliaries.

She was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed reading and crocheting but most of all, Eleanor enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.

On March 11, 1950, Eleanor married James Libert. James passed away April 28, 1989.

Eleanor leaves six children, Driscilla Toth of Canfield, James (Mary Jo) Libert of Austintown, Mary (William) Ault of Mineral Ridge, Cathy (James) Russell of Boardman, Danny (Kathy) Libert of Cortland and Linda (Roger) Gillespie of Austintown; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Robert (Dolly) Burk and John (Bonnie) Burk both of Mineral Ridge.

Beside her parents and James, Eleanor was preceded in death by one brother, Herbert Burk and two sisters, Gertrude Nestor and Shirley Klinger.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and again on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Mineral Ridge Alumni Scholarship fund in Eleanor’s memory. To send flowers to the family of Eleanor, please visit our floral store.

