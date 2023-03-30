CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor M. Kollat, 91 years old, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor was born May 15, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Mary Kowach Teno.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1949.

Eleanor held a variety of administrative assistance positions throughout her career. She was employed by Stambaugh School, General Fireproofing and retired in 1983 from Strouss at the Austintown Warehouse.

She volunteered at St Elizabeth Hospital as well as other organizations including the Lake Milton Women’s League.

Eleanor married the love of her life, Paul J Kollat on October 4, 1952. They were “the talk” of Manhattan Ave on Youngstown’s West Side as they were neighbors growing up.

Eleanor will be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand mother who took pride in the lives and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Eleanor enjoyed vacationing and taking road trips with Paul.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers Robert, Frank and Richard.

She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Mark (Mary Jo) of Canfield, Brian (Christine) of Kent, Paul (Janeen) of Aurora and Lynore of Gainesville, Florida. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking masses be offered in honor of Eleanor and Paul. The Kollat’s where members of St Michael Church in Canfield.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Ironwood in Canfield, along with the caring staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

A private service will be held at Lane’s Family Funeral Homes in Canfield.