Eleanor Jayne Phillips, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Jayne Phillips, 77, entered into eternal peace on June 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio with family by her side.



Eleanor was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 20, 1943 to Frank Kollat and Louise (Bodnar) Kollat. She was a lifelong resident of Austintown.



Eleanor was a 1961 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, whereafter she devoted her life to raising her family.

On December 15, 1962 she married her loving husband of 58 years Gomar D. Phillips at the church they have been parishioners at since childhood, Four Mile Run Christian Church, also in Austintown.



A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Eleanor leaves behind her husband Gomar, son James K. Phillips, daughter Deborah K. Phillips and is preceded in death by sons David P. Phillips & Mark W. Phillips. She also leaves behind grandchildren Charles “Curt” Hamm (Sandra), Nicholas A. Hamm (Kellie), and Nathan & Olivia Phillips. As well as great-grandchildren Jacob, Elizabeth, Ava, & Beau. Eleanor came from a large family consisting of three sisters and two brothers, Frank Kollat (Preceded her in death) Betty Olson, Carol Hofmann, Paul Kollat and Pamela Kollat. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



Eleanor loved being outside working in the many flower gardens scattered under the trees she planted in her yard. She told us stories about her following her Aunt Burshee into the woods surrounding their house on North Raccoon and coming out with trees and plants, most of which are still alive on their property to this day. She was an avid cook and baker in her day, everyone in the family can remember a certain dish she would make that they would go out of their way to get when she made it. But most of all, Eleanor will be remembered for her time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a life-long mother to us all.



Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a service following, on Friday July 2, 2021 at Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Home of Austintown.



Flowers in Eleanor’s memory may be sent to the Church at 701 N. Four Mile Run Road. Austintown, Ohio 44515.

To send flowers to the family of Eleanor Jayne Phillips please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.