YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home.

Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith.

She was a graduate of South High School, class of 1948 and received her Nursing Degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Ellie worked in nursing for St. Elizabeth, until the birth of her daughter in 1969, when she took on her most important roll as a loving mother.

She was a member of St. Christine Church and the Rebecca Lodge.

Ellie was an avid reader. She enjoyed watching soap operas and shopping but most of all, she loved spending time with her daughter, Jeanne and her son-in-law, Emilio and her beloved Yorkie, Tango “Baby,” who she watched every day.

Ellie leaves her daughter, Jeanne Sebastiani and her son-in-law, Emilio of Canfield, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, the late Frederick Lee Sattler, whom she married October 24, 1960; he passed away on December 11, 2014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at St. Christine Church. Friends may call from 9:50 – 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, where mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the most Reverend John Jerek presiding.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.