Eleanor Delores Morrow, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Delores Morrow, age 90, passed away peacefully at her son’s residence, where she made her home the last seven years, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.



Eleanor was born January 14, 1931 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to the late William and Delores (Bard) Hatt.

She was a graduate of Rochester High School.



Eleanor loved to sew, she enjoyed baking cookies and cakes, she made several wedding cakes for her family. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. In her youth, Eleanor loved to Roller Skate. Along with her husband Ray, Eleanor enjoyed traveling to the West Coast and Texas. Eleanor was also very fond of her K-9 companion, Charleigh.



Besides her parents, Eleanor is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray in 2013.



Eleanor is survived by her son George (Holly Jackson) Morrow, her daughter Beverly (David “Turk”) Miller and her brothers Glenn and Joe Hatt.



Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren.

Interment in Greenhaven Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512

