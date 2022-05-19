BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elden “Lee” Wise, 79, of Berlin Center, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Born November 26, 1942 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Samuel and Madeline (Himes) Wise.



Lee was a graduate of Tussey Mountain High School and served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to his retirement in 1999, Lee worked at General Motors as an inspector.

Lee loved the outdoors and his hobbies included fishing, hunting and admiring old cars.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Mike Wise, George Wise and Donna DeLuca.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley, whom he married December 4, 1965; his sons, Greg (Tracy) Wise, Chris (Christine) Wise and Mike Wise; his grandchildren, Tori (Dom) Chiera, Taylor (Steve Olesky) Wise, Cody Wise and Adam Wise; his great-granddaughter, Stella Chiera and his siblings, Nina McElwain, Tim (Patty) Wise, Jesse Wise and Esther Clark.



The family will receive relative and friends, Friday, May 20, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



To send flowers to the family of Elden, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.