Elaine Marie Boomhower, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Marie Boomhower, 82, passed away peacefully with family at her side, Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Elaine was born in Youngstown, Aug. 24, 1938, to Rudy and Mary Franken.

She lived the entirety of her life in the Youngstown area, and was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was devout in her Catholic faith as a long-time member of St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield, Ohio. She was a steady, loving, never-in-a-hurry, independent woman. She enjoyed the simplest of things — hugs, butterflies, puzzles, cats, a great find at a garage sale, the Pittsburgh Steelers and family.

Elaine married Robert D. Boomhower in 1959 and maintained a lifelong, mutually caring relationship with him even after they divorced in 1981. Her memory lives on in the hearts of their five loving children: Eric Jon (Charlene) Boomhower, Amy Jo (Mark) McCon, Mary Jo (Brian) Zins, Melanie Jo (Steven) Diana, and Paula Jo (Todd) Temelkoff.

Elaine was predeceased by her sister (and closest friend), Patricia O’Brien and is survived by her brother, Paul Franken. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (plus one on the way) and other friends and family members. All will remember her for her warm smile and easy laugh.

Elaine’s children would like to express their deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to Melanie and her husband, Steven Diana and to Melanie’s sister-in-law, Rita Diana, for the compassionate way in which they helped care for Elaine in her final years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 31,2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Canfield with Fr. Simon Mino presiding.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.

The Boomhower family and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks consideration for donations to Alzheimer’s Assistance and Referral Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

