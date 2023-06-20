WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Lois Evans Pickens, age 83 of Warren, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She was born on February 7, 1940, in Austintown, Ohio to the late Kenneth H. and Dorothy Thackara Evans.

She is also preceded by her brother, Raymond Thackara Evans.

Elaine was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, and then attended Kent State where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, she then received her master’s degree at Westminster University.

She taught at Howland Springs Elementary School for most of her career.

She married the love of her life William Pickens on August 17, 1963 and began building their lives together.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had the most amazing sense of humor. She was an avid golfer and a senior Olympic gold medalist. She enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes football games and reading. She was known as the life of the party when she was out but was reserved when she was at her home.

She is survived by her husband, William Pickens; children, Cynthia Anne Pickens, Carolyn Pickens (Jeffrey) DeArmond and William Scott Pickens; grandchildren, Joseph William Lasser, Kristen Elaine Lasser and Anthony John Lasser; sister, Joanne Evans (Frank) Suarez and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

