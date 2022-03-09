NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine L. Holland, 83 of Niles, died early Sunday morning, March 6, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Elaine was born April 28, 1938 in Niles, a daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Jones) Walker and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Niles High School.

She was a dietary supervisor for the former Warren General Hospital for over 20 years.

Elaine was a Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Steelers and Scrappers fan. She enjoyed going to casinos and playing cards weekly with long time friends. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge.

Her husband, Robert F. Holland, Sr., whom she married July 6, 1956, died August 17,1979.

She leaves her children, Robert F. Holland, Jr. of McKinney, Texas, Donna Furbee of Champion and William (Christine) Holland of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Olivia, William, Scott, Robert, Samuel, Gregory and Emily and two great-grandchildren. Elaine also leaves a brother, Donald Walker of Howland; two sisters, Delores Beachy of Maryland and Bonnie Binion of Niles; a special niece, Kathy Simpson and her best friend, Sandy Thomason.

Besides her parents and her husband, Elaine was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Walker and Robert Walker and three sisters, Beverly Binion, Barbara Hunter and Patricia Balentine.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 13 from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Following the memorial service, the Women of the Moose Lodge will hold a short service.



Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

