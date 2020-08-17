Elaine D. Cleeland, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine D. Cleeland, 75 of Austintown died Thursday, August 13 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Elaine was born January 14, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sidney Hartenstein and Martha Edna (Dawson) Klager and was a lifetime area resident.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1963 and attended Youngstown State University.

Elaine worked as an Intake Specialist for the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center for 40 years, where she was retired.

Elaine enjoyed watch home shopping and was an avid QVC shopper but most importantly Elaine was a dedicated grandma and great-grandma and loved spending time time with her grandchildren.

She leaves two sons, Jim (Francine) Cleeland of Lordstown and Michael Cleeland of Warren; two grandchildren, Brittney and MaKenzie; a great-grandson, Giovanni and a great-granddaughter, Amelia. She also leaves her sister, Martha (Vince) Tesner of New Waterford.

Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, John Klager.

Friends may call on Friday, August 21 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Private services will be held.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

