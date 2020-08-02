Elaine Burton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Burton, age 61, of Warren, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Elaine was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1959 to Milt and Grace (Swartly) Buchman.

On June 26, 1994, Elaine was united in marriage to her husband, David Burton, who survives.

Elaine worked for Safeway as a pricing adjuster.

Besides her husband of 26 years, Elaine is survived by her brother, Norman and her sisters, Shirley and Mary Ann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael.

Elaine has been cremated and private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

