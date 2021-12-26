WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen W. Monroe, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, at the Village of St. Edward after a period of declining health.

Eileen was born September 26, 1934, in Kinsman, Ohio to the late Frances and Dorothy (Chaney) Rudkin.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in Warren.

Eileen married Earl G. Monroe on October 6, 1956, at St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Eileen worked in sales at Sears, Roebuck and Company for many years.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Robert) Yund; her son, Mark (Renee) Monroe; five grandchildren, Megan (Buddy) Wolf, Sean (Erica) Moran, Kevin Moran, Jordan (Hanna) Frost and Mason Monroe; three stepgrandchildren, Kristi Stovall, Patricia Johnston and Mary Yund; two great-granddaughters, Eliana Wolf, Avery Wolf and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Monroe and three brothers.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street in Cortland, where Reverend Deacon Bob Green, will celebrate Eileen’s life at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.

