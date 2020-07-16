Eileen N. Swesey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen N. (Palm) Swesey, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Eileen was born on December 9, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Michael and Arlene (Zierfuss) O’Marrah.

She married her first husband, Lyle Palm, on October 17, 1964 and they created a wonderful life together, until his passing on August 23, 1980. Eileen married her second love, John “Jack” Swesey, on August 29, 1981. Jack sadly passed away on June 18, 2006.



Family was absolutely everything to Eileen. She enjoyed taking care of everyone and telling stories to all the grandbabies and great-grandbabies. Her world revolved around her family and nothing would ever change that.



She will be missed deeply by her children, Wayne (Diana) Palm, Steve (Vicky) Palm and Eileen (Bob) Mealey; her 20 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; her one great-great-grandchild and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Eileen is preceded in death by her son, Jim Palm; her daughters, Marion Palm and Penny Vaughn; her four brothers and one sister.



The memorial service for Eileen will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time.



