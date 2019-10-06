Eileen J. “Suzie” Merz, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen J. “Suzie” Merz passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 after an 11 month stay in the memory care unit of Antonine Village.

“Suzie”, a childhood nickname that stuck, was born June 19, 1932 to Elmer J. and Mary Berger. The youngest of six children, she graduated from South High school and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Her husband, William F. Merz, Jr. whom she married in 1957, passed away in 1995. They had four children.

A 40 year charter member of Christ U.P. Church, she served in a variety of roles and raised her children to know the love of God. She transferred her church membership after her husband died to First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge where she made many new church friends.

Suzie loved to drive her car, a passion she developed as a young women working as a teletype operator for the Western Union and traveling around Ohio.

Quite the social butterfly, she was a member of Red Hats, Knit Wits and several card clubs. She loved to play Scrabble and Yahtzee, watch Jeopardy and go to the casino. She also enjoyed watching professional sports on TV and could often be heard cheering loudly for her teams.

She appreciated the life God gave her, through its ups and downs and never lost her zest for life or her ability to laugh. She was very generous with her children, grandchildren and her church. Suzie said the more she gave away, the more God gave her back.

Suzie leaves to cherish their memories with her, four children: Suzanne (Ken) McCabe, William F. III, John (Bill Starkowski) and James (Sharri) Merz. She also leaves five grandchildren: Staci, John Patrick, Jamie, Michael and Teddy and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Allison. She was close with a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who fondly referred to her as “The Matriarch”.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, October 8 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and on Wednesday, October 9 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Antonine Village for their tender loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tributes be made to the Memorial Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

