YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Alice (Auman) Yoerns, 97, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at The Inn at Ironwood.

Eileen was born on October 18, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of James Ray and Anna Matilda (Eisenhower) Auman.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School.

Eileen was a devoted homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who loved spending time at family gatherings.

A woman of faith she was a member of Gospel Baptist Church and attended New Road Church.

She enjoyed playing bingo and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Robert (Carol) Hienamen; daughters, Beverly (Bill) Saltsman, Linda Conklin, Rose Dietz and Charlene Dell; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Vincent A. Hienamen; second husband, John G. Yoerns; brothers, William Auman and Eugene Auman; a grandchild, great-grandchild and two sons-in-law.

Private services have been held with burial at Greenhaven Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

