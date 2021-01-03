Edwin R. Hale, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin R. Hale, Jr., 71 of Austintown, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Edwin was born July 20, 1949 in Youngstown, the son of the late Edwin R., Sr. Anna Mae (Martin) Hale.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1967.

Edwin retired as a Cement Finisher with Local 179.

He was a member of Four Mile Run Christian Church and the Union Local 179.

He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved riding his Harley and driving around in his Saturn Sky with the top down.

He leaves his wife, the former Josephine “Josie” Botak, whom he married July 6, 1986; two children, Brian Edwin (Jenna) Hale of Canfield and Jenny Rebecca (Joseph) Nicopolis of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Hunter and Liliana; one nephew, James Riebe and three nieces, Linda Simion, Alyssa Riebe and Dianne Hillier, among others.

Besides his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia (Hale) Riebe and a brother, Ronald Hale.

Following Edwin’s wishes there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

