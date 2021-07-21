Edwin Matt Niemi, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Matt Niemi, 94, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones.



Edwin was born in Warren, Ohio, on September 20, 1926. His parents were Matt and Minnie (Minnela) Niemi.



He graduated from Bazetta High School and King’s Point Merchant Marine Academy, Long Island, New York.



Edwin, retired Lt. JG USNR, served as an officer in the US Navy and the US Merchant Marines during the Korean conflict and was present at the signing of the peace treaty between North and South Korea at the behest of the Admiral of the Navy.



In 1953, he married the former Eileen Anthony, who survives.



Mr. Niemi was employed by the Wean Engineering Co. as a field engineer. During this time, he and his family resided in several Western European countries where he installed new steel mill equipment in the war-torn areas. He retired in 1985.



Locally Edwin, with his brother Arne, built and developed the Elm Road Dairy Queen in 1952. After his brother’s death, he constructed and administered other Dairy Queen operations in Cortland and Howland.



Edwin was a long-time member of Jerusalem Lodge F&AM and Hartford OES, of which he served as patron twice. He was a member of Cortland Christian Church, was a former elder and contributing member of many committees. He was a charter member of the Cortland/Bazetta Optimist Club and a member of the Cortland Conservation Club.



Mr. Niemi was an avid sportsman who passed his love of fishing to many family members. A superb marksman, he also enjoyed hunting both in the US and in various foreign countries. He travelled extensively by motor home and later with educational groups to many lands. His adventure stories are legendary to both family and friends.



He will be lovingly missed by his four children and their spouses: Timothy (Crystal) Niemi, Anthony Niemi, Teresa Stevenson, and Tina (Jack Alpert) Niemi.



There are eight very important grandchildren and their spouses: Erika (Niemi) and Bob Heltzel, Daren and Stephanie Niemi, Lydia Niemi, Max and Jessica Stevenson, Eliot Alpert, Benjamin Alpert, Logan Niemi and Lauren Niemi, and one great granddaughter, Piper Niemi.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Nelo and Arne and by his sisters, Esther Cox and Miriam Niemi.



A memorial service will be held at the Cortland Christian Church on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served.



Material contributions may be made to the Cortland Christian Church in Edwin’s name. The address of the Cortland Christian Church is 153 Grove St, Cortland, OH 44410.

