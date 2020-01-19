Edwin L. Ott, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin L. Ott, 83 of Canfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, surrounded by his family at The Inn at Poland Way.

Edwin was born on July 10, 1936, in Mineral Ridge, the only son of Bernetta Mae (Garland) Ott and Kenneth Edwin Ott.

Ed was a 1954 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, where he lettered in basketball for the Rams.

Ed chose to bypass college and instead focused on his entrepreneurial spirit. He opened his first service station in Evansville, Ohio. A few successful years later, a second service station was opened across the street. In 1961, Ed was approached by the owner of a fire equipment business with a proposal to purchase his company based on Ed’s successful business ventures. Ed and Joanne then purchased Warren Fire Equipment, where he remained until retirement, after building one of the most respected fire equipment companies in the state of Ohio.

Ed loved traveling, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He was an avid basketball fan and a charter season ticket holder for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had a passion for snow skiing and was a “ski-dad” for Austintown Middle School’s ski club.

Ed had an adventurous spirit. He earned his private pilot license and was a member of AOPA. Being a pilot enabled them to quickly get to one of his favorite destinations, Naples, Florida, where he and his wife made their home for 27 years.

In his retirement, Ed was on the Board of Directors for Crystal Lake RV resort and served as President for 12 years. Under his guidance, many projects were undertaken for the betterment of the entire community.

Ed was a member of the former Meander Lodge #765 F and AM, where he served as Worshipful Master, Education Officer, and Worthy Patron of the former Meander OES. He was a member of Allen Lodge of Columbiana #276 F and AM and was appointed to the Grand Lodge of Ohio, serving on the Education Committee.

Edwin was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown where he became Commander in Chief and was bestowed the prestigious 33rd degree. He was also active in the Youngstown Shrine Club for many years.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Joanne Jane (Beard) Ott; his four daughters, Michele “Shelley” Healey of Canfield, Ohio, Lynda (Robert) Malone of Denver, North Carolina, Karen (Michael) Norton of Cornelius, North Carolina, Sandra (Doug) Trotter of North Canton, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Thomas (Colleen) Clayton, Chelsea (Chris) Gray, Riley Healey, Amy (Eric) Koegle, Erin (Ryan) Turk, Allie Kmiecik, Gabrielle Kmiecik, Kenneth Trotter, Mary Clayton, Thomas Clayton, Charlotte Gray and Sutton Turk.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. followed by a Masonic service at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Inn at Poland Way for their love, care and support they gave Ed and his family during this time. Special thanks to Marlo, Dale, Abby, Tallah, Tina and Sandy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edwin L. Ott, please visit Tribute Store.