Edward Thomas Chiles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Edward T. Chiles, 78, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Ed was born April 17, 1942 in Youngstown the son of Thomas and Marjorie (Hoover) Chiles and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Lordstown High School and retired in 2006 from Republic Steel where he had been a mechanic/welder.

Ed was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a Baptist by faith.

He was a member of the North Jackson Masonic Lodge where he was named the Master Mason of the Year, the Lordstown SCOPE and had served on the Lordstown School Board.

Ed was also a foster parent.

He had a love for high school basketball and would attend and support many of the local teams. His hobbies included wood carving, hunting, fishing and cooking.

His wife, the former Patricia Woods, whom he married February 28, 1963, passed away January 7, 2006.

Ed leaves three children, Thomas (Michelle) Chiles of Lordstown, Terri (Steve) Sunstom of New Braunfels, Texas and Sarah (Jeff) Husk of Youngstown, as well as, seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Madison, Tatiana, Thomas, Noah, Jordan and Aurora.

Besides his wife and parents, Ed was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Chiles.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14 and again from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Thomas Chiles, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 14, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.