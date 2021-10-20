Edward Savage, Jr.,Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Savage, Jr., passed away on October 19, 2021, at Beeghly Oaks.

Ed was born on December 3, 1947, in Warren, Ohio the only son of Edward and Georgia (Fatsos) Savage Sr.

A 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School Ed proudly served his country with the United States Army in Germany and Vietnam as a driver at Natick Laboratories.

On June 1, 1980, he was united in marriage to the former Joann Campbell.

He was employed by RMI Titanium as a millwright for 30 years retiring in 2003.

Ed loved to dance and was well known for his jitterbug skills. He and his wife Joann traveled the United States, taking several cross-country trips enjoying National Parks and nature. Ed was an excellent photographer who captured many photos of nature, animals and space. While at home he enjoyed gardening and always had a dog by his side.



He will be missed by his wife Joann with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Matthew Lawrence.

Per Ed’s request no calling hours or services will be held.

