BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Paul Kish, 74, of Brookfield died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the hospital following an extended illness.

Edward was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Frank and Margaret Kish.

He was the fourth of six children and the third son. He is survived by three remaining siblings.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1965.

He was a Vietnam War veteran and was drafted into the army for two years. He served from 1966 – 1968 and was in the military police.

Upon returning home from Vietnam, Ed attended Greenskeeper School in Massachusetts.

He also owned and operated an ice cream business in Hubbard, called Edward’s Ice Cream, whereby he made his own delicious homemade ice cream.

However, Ed’s primary job was as an independent building contractor which he did for over 30 years.

Ed also enjoyed working with flowers and followed in his mother’s footsteps with all the beautiful flowers he planted around his property. He also loved the Christmas holidays and would use his collection of Christmas decorations to welcome the holidays.

Ed was preceded in death by his two other brothers, James Kish and Michael Kish.

Ed is survived by one sister, Kathleen (John) Lorenzen; his brothers, Frank (Marty) Kish and William (Felice) Kish; 14 nieces and nephews, their families and many cousins.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield with a memorial service to follow.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences and order through the tribute store by visiting www.lanefuenralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Edward, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.