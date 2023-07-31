AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Vegoda, 82, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Ed was born in Brownsville Pennsylvania to Michael and Mary Vegoda on December 22, 1940.

He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965.

Ed married his high school sweetheart Janet (Catterall), on July 6th, 1965.

He was a General Supervisor for the Material Department at General Motors for over 30 years.

Ed was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved going to Bradenton, Florida each year to watch the Pirates spring training. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mary, brother Ron and brother in law Charles Catterall.

Ed is survived by his spouse Janet Vegoda, daughter Lori Lawless, sons Kevin and Kirk Vegoda, and grandchildren Trevor (Carly) Lawless and Tara Lawless.

Memorial visitation will be at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown on August 8, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.