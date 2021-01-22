Edward M. Gray, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. ”Ed” Gray, 65, of Plantation, Florida, formerly of Poland, died Sunday, January 17 at a Hospice in Fort Lauderdale.

Ed was born July 14, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Merle Edward and Dorothy Ann (Fagan) Gray.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1973 and following graduation served in the Army National Guard. Ed graduated from Youngstown State University in 1978.

He worked as a mechanical contractor at various companies throughout the United States, retiring in 2019.

Ed enjoyed golfing and traveling, especially vacations in Gatlinburg, Tennessee in the Fall and Key West, Florida. He traveled extensively with his wife, Julie, to Japan, India and Italy. He was a Tampa Bay and Miami Dolphins football fan but also supported the Cleveland Browns.

He leaves his wife of 18 years, Julie; a daughter, Kayla Combs of Kentucky; two sisters, Carol Carney of Kent and Janice Welch of Canfield; several nephews and a niece.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his twin brother, Mark Gray.

Services were held in Plantation, Florida.

Local arrangements by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

