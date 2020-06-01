Edward M. Bruss, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” M. Bruss, 81, of North Jackson, passed away at his Ohio residence Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born January 7, 1939 in San Diego, California, Ed was the son of Hyman and Eleanor (Golden) Bruss.

Early on, Ed worked for his father at the family business in Warren, Bruss Lumber Company. Throughout the years, he worked various jobs like building campers at Patti Wagon before they closed, installed doors at A&M Door in North Jackson and also installed pools with Blue Dolphin Pools and Spas in Niles. Prior to retirement in 1999, Ed worked in final processing at General Motors in Lordstown.

He was a member of the First Federated Church of North Jackson where he was involved as a Cub Scout leader for many years.

Ed was also very active with Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department where he and his wife held many different positions.

After retirement, Ed spent many winters as a snowbird with his wife “Kay” who preceded him in death in 2010, as a resident of Spanish Cove in Lillian, Alabama and enjoyed Thursday “Vallarta nights” with the gang and relaxing on the beach.

“Papa”, as he was more commonly known, loved yard work, woodworking and any other task he was given as he was known as “Mr. Fix- It.” On many nights, he could be found watching his favorite sport and team, the Cleveland Indians baseball and it didn’t matter from what year the game was played. His greatest joy, however, was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed will be deeply missed by those left to cherish his memory. He leaves his daughter, Cindy (Dennis) Sinn of Summerdale, Alabama; his sons, George A. Bruss of Sunset, Louisiana and Michael (Cheryl) Bruss of North Jackson, Ohio; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Ed also leaves his only living sibling, a sister, Celia (Steve) Finestone of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. where social distancing will be practiced with a limited number of friends inside at one time at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A private service will be held with burial at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations to Harbor Light Palliative Care & Hospice of Youngstown, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit #7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward M. Bruss please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 2, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.