CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward L. Grinnell, 84, passed away Thursday morning, March 30, 2023 at his home, with his family by his side.

Edward was born on April 3, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Lamont and Dorothea Grinnell.

He was a graduate of Cortland High School and worked with the Local 396 Plumbers and Pipefitters.

He was a woodworker and tin maker. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, gardening, and caring for his horses. Most of all, he loved to be with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Edward will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Lauralee “Larry” Grinnell, whom he married on February 21,1958; children, Elizabeth (Timothy) Glancy and Robert (Anita) Grinnell; grandchildren, Kyle (Taylor), Nicholas (Jen), Zachary (Meghan), Evan (Ariel), and Dylan (Britni); great-grandchildren, Ryker, Emma, and Eva; brother Fred (Jane) Grinnell; and his horses that he adored, Bud and Amy.

Per Edward’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

