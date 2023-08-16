MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Joseph Buila, 79, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away, peacefully during the evening of Monday, August 14, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Born on February 18, 1944, Ed was the son of Stephen John and Mary Christine Lapanja Buila.

Ed graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1961 and earned a BSBA from Youngstown State University.

Ed enlisted in the US Navy in 1961. He proudly served on two cruises in the Barents Sea – off the coast of Siberia – during the Cold War; crossing the Arctic Circle twice, he earned the Naval Blue Nose Certificate. Ed was honorably discharged from the in 1965.

Ed was employed as an Industrial Engineer at American Welding in Warren, General Motors Car Assembly Plant Lordstown and retired as a Senior Supply Quality Engineer from Packard Delphi after 30 years of service.

Ed was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish, Mineral Ridge, where he served as an altar boy, usher and member of the Church Renovation committee.

Ed enjoyed golfing, belonged to several golf leagues, and after retirement worked part-time at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Hubbard.

He was proud of his hole-in-one at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Ed enjoyed trapshooting, participating in local, state and national competitions; he won the 1968 Steel Valley Trapshooting Championship.

He enjoyed playing tennis and belonged to several bowling leagues.

On June 24, 1967, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Ann Keeley. Together, they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. They enjoyed several cruises – favorites included the Caribbean Islands and Hawaiian islands.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann Keeley Buila, his children, Rick of Sharonville, Ohio, Stacey Pryce ( Rob) of Swaunee, Georgia, and Rob of Girard, three grandchildren, whom he absolutely loved and adored:

Camden Robert Pryce, Keeley Marie Pryce and Emma Lyn Pryce, brother, Mick of Modesto, California, sister-in-law Kathy Smith ( Frank) of Mineral Ridge, and brother-in-law Terry Keeley of Niles, several aunts, cousins nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a sister Shirley Ann McMahon and a brother Stephen Buila.

Ed was a kind, caring and gentle soul who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

May his soul rest In eternal peace.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge and Saturday, August, 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, Mineral Ridge followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Ed will be laid to rest in Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made in Ed’s memory to St Mary’s Parish, 3504 Main St, MR 44440.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.