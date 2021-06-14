Edward James Jacobs, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward James Jacobs, 85 of Canfield died early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Edward was born November 29, 1935 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Philip and Cleo (Hayes) Jacobs and came to this area as a child.

He attended Boardman High School and served in the U. S. Army.

Edward was a landscaper and owned and operated the Ed Jacobs Landscaping Company for over 25 years. He then worked for CBS Topsoil until he retired in 2010.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298 and enjoyed trips to the casino.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia A. Karns, whom he married January 29, 1958; a son Mark (Tricia) Jacobs of Boardman; two grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Kelliann and a great-granddaughter, Blake Elizabeth. He also leaves sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia M. Jacobs of Georgia, June Marie (Francis) Nolasco, Sr. of Boardman, James (Janet) Thompson of Arizona and Ralph Karns of Turtle Creek.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by a brother, Carl E. Jacobs.

Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

